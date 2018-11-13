Winterville man accused of trying to strangle pregnant woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities have accused a North Carolina man of trying to strangle a woman who was six months pregnant.

GREENVILLE, N.C. --
Authorities have accused a North Carolina man of trying to strangle a woman who was six months pregnant.

WITN in Greenville reports the Pitt County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Christopher Williams of Winterville is charged with attempted murder, battery of an unborn child and assault by strangulation.

Deputies say he threatened to kill the woman and her unborn child. Williams was arrested Saturday.

Williams is being held in the Pitt County jail. Online records didn't indicate whether he has an attorney.
Cary mother charged in death of 5-month-old son
Police have charged a Cary mother in the death of her 5-month-old son.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stranglingnorth carolina newscrimeNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Flooding, downed tree cause road closures in the Triangle
Amazon passes up Raleigh for HQ2, report says
Launched NASA rocket may be visible in NC on Thursday
Woman tries to kill husband in Sanford home, deputies say
3 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Johnston County home
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
New Publix supermarket in Raleigh set to open this month
Show More
Family of Cumberland Co man killed in hit and run seeks answers, justice
How a Wake County candidate diffused an angry confrontation at the polls
Troopers will be stationed every 20 miles along I-40 for Thanksgiving week travel
I-Team: If it flooded before, then it flooded again - why restore that property?
Man's body found at construction site in Durham
More News