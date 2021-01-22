RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Some North Carolina families are struggling financially from the effects of the pandemic.
That's why the North Carolina Community Action Association is hosting "The Big Pop Up" at the PNC Arena.
It runs Tuesday, January 26th from 10am until 2pm.You don't need to get out of your car.
A box of items will be put into the trunk of your car. More information here.
The Big Pop Up
