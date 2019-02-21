North Carolina denies transgender inmate's request to transfer to women's prison

A transgender woman convicted of insurance fraud is serving time at a men's prison in NC despite her repeated requests to transfer to women's housing.

LILLINGTON, N.C. --
A transgender inmate convicted of insurance fraud is serving time at a men's prison in North Carolina despite repeated requests to transfer to women's housing.

The News and Observer reports 37-year-old Kanautica Zayre-Brown is believed to be the state's only post-operative transgender prisoner. The state recognizes Zayre-Brown as a man and by birth name, which was legally changed.

Imprisoned as a habitual felon in 2017 after completing a surgical transition, Zayre-Brown is serving up to 9 years and 11 months. Zayre-Brown showers and changes in front of other biologically male inmates, despite having breasts and sex-reassignment surgery. Zayre-Brown said being assaulted is a constant fear.

The state Department of Public Safety adopted a policy last year entitling transgender inmates to possible services including gender-appropriate housing. Department spokesman Jerry Higgins says the case is under review.
