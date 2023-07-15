Trooper injured when vehicle slams into parked cruiser on I-85 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A trooper was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a driver slammed into a parked cruiser on I-85.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies and troopers were helping a disabled passenger bus when a Ford Ranger pickup hit one of the trooper's cruisers parked along the side of the travel lane. Officials said a trooper sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No other details are available.

