North Carolina Uber drivers eligible for portion of $148 million settlement

Current and former Uber drivers could be eligible for a payout as part of a $148 million data breach settlement.North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced the agreement today.The settlement comes after Uber failed to notify affected drivers of a data breach until one year after it happened.Uber agreed to pay $148 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia.North Carolina will receive $3,661,800 of that total."Data breaches are increasingly becoming a major problem for North Carolinians," Stein said. "Notifying my office and the public allows people to take necessary precautions to protect their information. In failing to do so, Uber put its drivers at risk."North Carolina will provide every eligible Uber driver impacted with a $100 payment.Eligible drivers include anyone whose driver's license number was accessed during the 2016 breach. A settlement administrator will contact those drivers and let them know what they need to do to receive their payment.In addition to the payment, Uber has also agreed to strengthen its corporate governance and data security practices to help avoid any future breaches.