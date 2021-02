3 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; suspect sought

#UPDATE: three people shot at Northwoods mall, per North Charleston police.



Two women and one man. It happened in a common area of the mall.



All victims taken to the hospital. We're waiting for an update on their conditions.



Police say they're looking for the man in this photo

NORTH CHARLESTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search is underway in South Carolina for a shooting suspect that injured three people at a North Charleston mall on Sunday afternoon, ABC-affiliate WCIV reports According to North Charleston Police, the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in a "common area" of the Northwoods Mall.Officers said two women and a man were found suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment. While not going into details, Lt. Matt Hughes with the North Charleston Police Department said two people were listed in the hospital with 'minor non-life-threatening injuries' and another with serious injuries.Officials released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting.Investigators believe the shooting to be isolated.