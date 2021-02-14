3 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; suspect sought

According to North Charleston Police, the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in a "common area" of the Northwoods Mall.
Officers said two women and a man were found suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment. While not going into details, Lt. Matt Hughes with the North Charleston Police Department said two people were listed in the hospital with 'minor non-life-threatening injuries' and another with serious injuries.
Officials released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting.
Investigators believe the shooting to be isolated.
