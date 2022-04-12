School Resource Officer in Iredell County saves 13-year-old choking on candy

EMBED <>More Videos

Middle school resource officer saves 13-year-old girl choking on candy

OLIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school resource officer in Iredell County saves a student's life with the Heimlich maneuver.

Authorities say a 13-year-old girl was choking on a piece of candy when Deputy Alan Josey, who was working at North Iredell Middle School, was alerted to the emergency. Josey found the 7th grade student on the floor, got her up, and performed the Heimlich maneuver causing the candy to pop out.

The school has said the girl was not seriously hurt and is expected to be okay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncstudentschoking
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some colleges and a big city bring back mask mandates; Is NC next?
16 shot or hurt in NYC by gunman wearing gas mask, construction vest
Scammers targeting businesses inboxes, total $2.4 billion loss in 2021
1 injured in overnight shooting at Super 8 motel in Raleigh
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
Investigation into whether Russia used chemical warfare in Ukraine
'I am not God. I can't stop this': Durham mayor talks violent crime
Show More
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
Gas prices down across Triangle, but for how long?
Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule
SoCal woman charged with NY hotel hate crime pleads guilty
Health experts expect a rise in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News