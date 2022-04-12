School Resource Officer in Iredell County saves 13-year-old choking on candy

OLIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school resource officer in Iredell County saves a student's life with the Heimlich maneuver.Authorities say a 13-year-old girl was choking on a piece of candy when Deputy Alan Josey, who was working at North Iredell Middle School, was alerted to the emergency. Josey found the 7th grade student on the floor, got her up, and performed the Heimlich maneuver causing the candy to pop out.The school has said the girl was not seriously hurt and is expected to be okay.