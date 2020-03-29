abc11 together

North Raleigh Ministries needs your help

During this time of crisis, North Raleigh Ministries (NRM) is on the front line operating its large Food Pantry for our neighbors in need. Due to increased demands on our local grocers, they are unable to secure enough food donations to meet the growing need for our community. Additionally, NRM's primary funding source, the Thrift Shoppe, has temporarily closed due to government COVID-19 regulations.

Just in the last two weeks, they've seen a 60% increase in the number of people in of food. Their phone rings 15-20 times in an hour with clients requesting information about how to manage the additional stressors they are facing and NRM anticipate these numbers to quickly increase as so many people in our community face unemployment.

The need is pretty astounding, but North Raleigh Ministries is committed to serving families during this crisis and they need your help. They are seeking financial gifts to help keep their Food Pantry open and their shelves full so that no one goes hungry during this critical time, especially our most vulnerable citizens. $600 will fill one freezer. NRM needs to fill six of these.

Please visit www.northraleighministries.com to donate today and to find out more.
