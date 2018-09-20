North Topsail Beach residents allowed back home after Hurricane Florence rips through coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents of Topsail Beach finally return home to assess the damage.

By
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Residents of North Topsail Beach were allowed back home after Hurricane Florence ripped through the coast last week.

The beaches were empty, but it was clear the monster storm had done its damage. The shoreline had missing dunes and the pier was missing planks.

The roads, now scooped, were covered with sand and electrical workers have been working to restore power.

On Thursday morning, Kevin Campbell found his home with damage to the roof. He said he could have prevented further damage if he had been allowed home sooner.

"Honestly, I was shocked," said Campbell, a Raleigh resident, and North Topsail Beach homeowner. "This is nowhere bad as I thought it was going to be with them not allowing us on the beach for a week."

Campbell was referring to is elected leaders.

Many residents of the island are frustrated with the lack of quicker access to their homes.

"There's no reason why we can't assume a little risk as private citizens coming out to our private property," said Jeffrey Zehner.

Zehner is from Chapel Hill, and he too owns a home in North Topsail Beach.

Mayor Dan Tuman said earlier re-entry would have been unsafe given the conditions of the roads, so the town held off on allowing residents back until the roads became passable.

"Until the North Carolina Department of Transportation brought their equipment in and cleared off the debris and cleared off all of the sand, you just couldn't allow anybody to be on it," Mayor Tuman said in a phone interview.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencehurricanedisasterbeachesNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
County-by-county list of closures: 750 roads still closed in NC
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
'She went off:' Rite Aid worker kills 3, then herself at Maryland warehouse
Rolesville couple, 2 kids dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-85
Florence by the numbers: Trump says 'a lot of money' is coming to NC
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
Horses rescued from neck-deep floodwater in Florence aftermath
Show More
'No reliable, safe way into Wilmington:' NCDOT says due to Florence flooding
How to avoid scams while helping victims of Hurricane Florence
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
Flooding concerns as chunk of Lenoir County may become an island
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
More News