Northampton County deputy responding to call dies in crash

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Northampton County Sheriff's Office deputy died in a crash while responding to a call late Wednesday night.It happened just after 11:30 p.m. when Deputy Makeem Brooks was heading for the Gaston area in response to a shot-fired call.Brooks lost control of his patrol vehicle on Highway 158 West near Garysburg and died in the crash.Brooks, 27, had been employed by the sheriff's office for about six months.Brooks "was a great deputy, who loved his job, was always eager to learn, always displayed a positive attitude, and very proactive," said Capt. Patrick Jacobs of the sheriff's office in a release.Gaston Fire and Rescue-EMS also remembered Brooks, saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Northampton County Deputy Makeem Brooks. Your service and dedication to this county will be remembered."