Northern High School under lockdown, reason unknown

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Northern High School in Durham has been put under lockdown.

A reason for the lockdown has not been given; nor has the school said what degree of lockdown it is under.

Chopper 11 captured cruisers with State Highway Patrol and Durham County Sheriff's Office as well as an ambulance outside of the school.

The school just opened its doors to students for the first time after a delay.

The delay to opening came from an issue with the building's backflow preventer, a valve that protects the water supply from contamination as well as a second delay due to Idalia.

Parts of the school are still works in progress. The school's auditorium and athletic fields are not finished, but school officials point out that those are not needed to allow occupancy by students and staff.