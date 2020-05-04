Business

Northgate Mall to close permanently, owners cite 'extreme financial difficulties' due to coronavirus pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Northgate Mall will close permanently, the company that owns the mall announced Monday, citing "extreme financial difficulties" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jonathan Stewart of Northwood Retail LLC said the pandemic has severely affected the majority of the mall's tenants.

"Effective immediately, we have made the decision to permanently cease operations at the Interior of the Northgate Mall," he said.

Tenants at the Shops at Northgate, which is outside the mall, will reopen when the state says it is safe to do so.

"We understand this is difficult news and want to assure our tenants and the community that this decision was not made lightly." Stewart said. "We are committed to working with our tenants to provide relief for the duration of their leases and are connecting them with local small business support services."
