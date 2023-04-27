Northwood High School student shot while inside car at Chatham County intersection, classmate says

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at Northwood High School said the person shot a few miles from school Wednesday was one of their own classmates.

"It was shocking. It was definitely shocking because it's like we're in Pittsboro, North Carolina, where nothing is happening here, and then you hear a student that you go to school with get shot. That's kind of an eye opener," student Julian Hayes said. ABC11 is not reporting the victim's name until it is confirmed by police or released by family.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of Moore Mountain Road and Hamlets Chapel Road. Chatham County Sheriff's Office said a man got out of a newer model white Mazda SUV and opened fire on a car at the intersection.

Investigators have not identified or arrested anyone in the case.

Hayes said Northwood High School has not made any announcement to the student body. ABC11 has reached out to Chatham County Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.

Hayes said he heard the student is OK, but officials have not released any details about the student's condition.

