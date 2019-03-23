Notre Dame fire: 'Everything is burning' after spire collapses in cathedral blaze

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5251396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The spire above the Notre Dame cathedral toppled over after it was engulfed in flames amid a blaze that raged through the Paris landmark.

This March 23, 2019 photo shows the spire atop the Notre Dame cathedral surrounded in scaffolding as crews made repairs to the structure. Part of the spire collapsed in the fire.

Notre-Dame de Paris en proie aux flammes. Émotion de toute une nation. Pensée pour tous les catholiques et pour tous les Français. Comme tous nos compatriotes, je suis triste ce soir de voir brûler cette part de nous. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 15, 2019

PARIS -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire on Monday at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Video from the scene shows flames shooting out of the historic building and smoke billowing into the sky.As ABC News aired the fire live, one of its spires collapsed. A church spokesman told French media that, after the collapse, all of the cathedral's frame began burning, AP reports."Everything is burning. Nothing will remain from the frame," a spokesperson for the cathedral said in a statement.A before photo shows that spire three weeks ago.The fire started at 6:50 p.m. local time, according to city fire officials, who said it is spreading quickly.It does not look criminal and could be connected to recent restoration work of the church, according to officials. French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saving the fire is "potentially linked" to a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project on the church's spire and its 250 tons of lead.It is unclear whether there are any injuries. French President Emmanuel Macron posted on Twitter in French with a message that translates to, "Notre-Dame de Paris in flames. Emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our compatriots, I am sad tonight to see this part of us burn."Crowds stopped in their tracks along the Seine River, which passes under the island where the cathedral stands.Eyewitness John Dickas told ABC News it is heartbreaking for bystanders who are watching the efforts to fight the blaze."For me, the most heartbreaking moment was when I saw - about 20 minutes after I started watching the fire - I saw the ladders go up and the hoses start spraying," he said. "It was just heartbreaking to watch. The ladders were not tall enough. The hoses were not strong enough. This was, just clearly, a fire beyond the capacity of the crews' capability. I mean, they were clearly doing everything they could. It was just so much bigger and so much more out of control than they had the resources to deal with.""It's heartbreaking," ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran reflected. "Notre Dame is not just a church, it's the heart of France. It is a place that is a testament to the history of France and a place that the French people have rallied around in times of trouble. It is also a place that is built to the glory of God. So this is a tragedy not just for the people of France, but also for the people of the Christian faith around the world."The timing is especially tragic as those in the Christian faith are observing Holy Week this week and preparing to celebrate Easter this Sunday.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is in despair at the "terrible fire." Hidalgo said in a Twitter message that Paris firefighters are still trying to limit the fire and urged Paris citizens to respect the security perimeter that has been set around the cathedral.ABC News contributor Alastair Bruce said it may take many years for the church to be rebuilt."I would imagine that this is the greatest tragedy to the arts of France that we are witnessing now, and it will take almost 100 years to put it right," he said.Notre Dame, one of the most well-known tourist attractions in the world, is known for its Gothic architecture as well as its age. Parts of the church were completed in 1250. It is also the subject of countless stories and works of art, notably Victor Hugo's novel, which was adapted into an animated Disney movie.