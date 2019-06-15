Notre Dame Cathedral: First Mass to be celebrated since April fire

PARIS -- The Notre Dame cathedral is holding its first Mass since the April fire that ravaged the edifice's roof and caused its masterpiece spire to collapse.

Saturday's mass at the Gothic building will be celebrated by Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit amid reduced attendance. For security reasons, only about 30 people - mainly priests, canons and church employees - will be admitted inside the cathedral. Aupetit will be wearing a construction worker's helmet in addition to his miter.

EMBED More News Videos

Notre Dame Cathedral: Before and during the fire


Worshippers won't be authorized in the cathedral but can watch the Mass on a Catholic TV station that is broadcasting the service. Aupetit has also invited some of the workers hired to rebuild the church.
French President Emmanuel Macron has set a goal of rebuilding the cathedral in just five years, which some experts consider impossible to reach.

FULL COVERAGE: Notre Dame cathedral fire


SEE ALSO: Notre Dame cathedral fire: Before and after photos of fire damage
RELATED: Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Cross, Crown of Thorns survive after firefighters form human chain
PHOTOS: A look inside Notre Dame Cathedral during the fire
RELATED: Illinois woman witnesses Notre Dame fire: 'I was moved to tears'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firenotre dame cathedral fireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mebane 11-year-old bloodies robber with machete, sheriff says
'Sharks are still good people:' NC shark attack survivor 'popping' through recovery
Sheriff's deputy found shot to death in car in Fort Worth
Wake Forest High School graduation ceremony honors 2 seniors who drowned
Knightdale teacher out, but student's mom fumes at lack of charges
Suspect in custody after Costco shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
WEEKEND EVENTS: Father's Day, Juneteenth and Peak City Pig Fest
Show More
Wake Forest man charged with murder in Durham bar-fight death
NC family stunned after animal shelter euthanizes the wrong dog
Raleigh nonprofit Helping Hand Mission targeted by scammers
Man dies after falling off boat at Hyco Lake, officials say
Man used old police badge while being pulled over, officials say
More TOP STORIES News