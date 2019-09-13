Now Open: RENEW House of Self-Love in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- RENEW House of Self-Love is now open in downtown Raleigh.
The shop is the latest from the owners of Edge of Urge.
The shop specializes in items focused on wellness, beauty, apothecary and gifts.
"I wanted to create a beautiful space where you can just come in and just pause, a place to find something special," explained owner Jessie Williams.
Williams said she was inspired to open RENEW House of Self-Love after her daughter was born two years ago and she was feeling overwhelmed.
"Renew is basically a dedication to her, I wanted to introduce rituals into my life," Williams said.
"So, just ways to slowly introduce more positivity into your life."
Williams plans to add a tea lounge on the second level of the shop and hold wellness workshops.
