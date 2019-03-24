This weekend's Powerball jackpot is inching toward $1 billion.
The latest numbers drawn for Saturday night's jackpot, officially worth $638.8 million, was the biggest of the year and the fourth-largest Powerball drawing of all-time.
The numbers were 24-25-52-60-66 with a Powerball of 5.
There was no winner in Wednesday's drawing so the prize will be a one-time cash payment of about $380.6 million.
The unclaimed winning numbers for Wednesday night were 10-14-50-53-63 with a Powerball of 21. The game's drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Despite the lack of a big winner this week, one person in South Carolina matched all five balls and chose the Power Play option to take home $2 million. Four states - Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina - had $1 million winners.
The jackpot keeps climbing, but your odds of winning stay the same in every single Powerball drawing. Whether it's the starting jackpot of $40 million or $1 billion, your chance to win remains 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball site.
Numbers drawn in $638.8 million Powerball jackpot
TOP STORIES
Show More