Numerous animals die in fire at Durham animal hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deadly fire broke out Tuesday night at an animal hospital in southwest Durham.

It happened at Falconbridge Animal Hospital on NC 54 at Hope Valley Road.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said dozens of animals were rescued from the building but others did not make it out alive.

Our crew counted numerous animals that were dead on scene. An exact number was not immediately available.

We'll update this story in the morning. Look for the latest on Eyewitness News at 4:30 a.m.
