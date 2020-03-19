Nurse's purse stolen out of van at Raleigh day care

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Natalie Savieo is a nurse, and is considered an essential employee, reporting to work daily during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I do have to come to work every day, which I love my job," the Raleigh resident said. "I'm very thankful to be a nurse."

But Thursday, when she dropped off her baby girl at Bright Horizons Early Education & Preschool on Corporate Center Drive in Raleigh, a thief stole her purse, wallet, phone and credit card from her van.

Cary Police say two similar thefts were reported at day care centers there Thursday morning, one at Kinder Care at 1118 SE Maynard Road and the other at Kinder Care, 8050 Chapel Hill Road.

"I feel violated," Savieo said. "It's just, in these times, especially I'm a nurse, and so I have to come to work, regardless of what's going on in the world. I cannot work from home. I do have to be here to take care of everyone here. It's just kind of a smack in the face."'

Savieo's credit card company alerted her that somebody was using her card to try to buy $1,000 worth of gift cards at Harris Teeter. Thankfully, the thief was not able to make that purchase. But the rest of her things were gone. Savieo admitted she didn't lock her van.

"Keep your doors locked," Savieo said. "You just never know, especially in times like this, of high stress. I feel like we make ourselves more vulnerable to situations like this. We just overlook locking the door."

Cary Police said they're still investigating their cases.

ABC11 reached out to Bright Horizons but has not yet heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcarytheftcrimecoronavirusdaycare
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Cumberland County sees first two cases
NC Superintendent: 'We are not coming back to school April 1st'
Got a call about claiming your stimulus check? It's a scam
$10 toilet paper? Coronavirus gouging complaints surge
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus
Celebrities get COVID-19 tests, raising concerns of inequality
Show More
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Carnival will allow cruise ships to house coronavirus patients
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
More TOP STORIES News