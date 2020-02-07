NWS to survey Bunn-area for tornado damage on Saturday

BUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews rolled out to assess the damage that Thursday's powerful storms left in the Town of Bunn.

The National Weather Service is set to visit Bunn on Saturday to determine if the damage there was caused by a tornado after receiving multiple reports of people seeing funnel clouds. Winds reached up to 70 to 90 mph

The garage doors of the Bunn Rural Fire Department was not the only area that suffered damage Thursday night, many trees and power lines were downed.

"Real fast, strong gusts of wind and heavy rain all of a sudden... I walked inside the bottom door started rolling up and fell on the front of the truck," said Larry Hill, the Bunn Assistant Fire Chief.

Friday afternoon, crews spent the day restoring power and cutting down trees within Franklin County.

Luckily, there were no injuries and hopefully, things will get back to normal soon.
