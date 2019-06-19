NXIVM: Verdict reached in 'branded women' sex cult trial

NEW YORK CITY -- The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of the former leader of an upstate New York self-help group that prosecutors say branded women.

The deliberations last only a few hours in the case against Keith Raniere in federal court in Brooklyn.

The verdict will be read at 2:30 p.m.

Prosecutors have told jurors that said the 58-year-old Raniere's organization, called NXIVM, operated like a cult.

They said he formed a secret subgroup comprised of brainwashed female "slaves" who were branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him.

There also were accusations that he began having sex with one follower when she was 15 and took pornographic photos of her.

Lawyers for Raniere say that he never had any criminal intent and that his encounters with the women were consensual.
