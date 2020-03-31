New York business fined $25K for allegedly selling fake N95 face masks

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY -- A business in New York was fined for selling fake N95 masks that were not certified.

Nassau County officials say the business was selling the masks out of a warehouse at an inflated price.

The business was fined $25,000.

"If you are buying this or using this, if you are a healthcare worker or a grocery store worker and you are depending on this for your health and your safety, you need to know that it is a legit product," said Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive.

The CDC and the World Health Organization say healthy people do not need to wear face masks as they do not offer any health protection benefits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthmedicalcoronavirushospitalcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichealth carecovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19 outbreakcounterfeitcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NCSHP won't make stops for stay-at-home violations
How's North Carolina doing with social distancing? We've got the data
2 dead in Johnston County shooting
WEATHER: Rain, cooler temperatures headed our way
Fallen NC trooper remembered at small memorial service
Michael Jordan series on ESPN moved up to April
NC teacher makes rap videos for students learning from home
Show More
Judges slow abortion bans in Texas, Ohio, Alabama amid COVID-19 crisis
Pet adoptions still frequent despite COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
How to keep your sanity while adjusting to working from home
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
More TOP STORIES News