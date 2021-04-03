New York woman visiting family struck, killed along US-301 in Cumberland County; Highway Patrol investigating hit-and-run

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a New York woman was struck and killed on US-301 in Cumberland County.First responders were called to US-301/Interstate 95 Business near Sanders Street in response to the incident just before 9 a.m. Saturday.North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers told ABC11 Wanda Montague, 50, was struck earlier in the morning but was not discovered until later. The State Bureau of Investigation was on scene investigating car parts left on the road.Troopers said Montague was from New York and in the area visiting family.The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.