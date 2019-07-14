u.s. & world

NYC power outage knocks out subways, businesses, elevators

NEW YORK -- Authorities say a widespread power shortage in Manhattan has left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled.

Power reportedly went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side.

A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses.

The AMC Lincoln Square 13 movie theater on the Upper West Side, the entire Cineplex was evacuated.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that there were outages at various underground stations. The MTA is working with Con Edison to determine the cause.

Con Edison did not immediately respond to phone messages, and it was not clear how far the outages reached.

The outage comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.
