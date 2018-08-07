NYC missing mom's body found in Philadelphia home tied to 'boyfriend': Police

JOYEETA BISWAS
A decomposed body found in a Philadelphia basement is a New York mother of five who went missing nearly two weeks ago, authorities confirmed today.

Vianela Tavera, 50, left her home in the Bronx on July 28 for a trip to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was going to visit a man police believe to have been her boyfriend, 38-year-old Luis Negron-Martinez, according to New York ABC station WABC.

Tavera was soon reported missing by her family, and a multi-state search got underway and lasted for ten days. Philadelphia's medical examiner determined that Tavera's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police have said that Tavera's body was found in the basement of a Philadelphia home that investigators have linked to Negron-Martinez, though to date he has not been charged in relation to her death.

Negron-Martinez was arrested in Virginia on Aug. 3, six days after Tavera went missing -- when Fairfax County police answered a call about a man in an SUV who was possibly in need of medical attention.

The man was Negron-Martinez, and the SUV belonged to Tavera.

Police in Virginia also found a 9mm handgun inside the vehicle.

Negron-Martinez is being held in Virginia on charges of grand larceny and possession of a concealed weapon. It was not immediately clear whether Negron-Martinez has retained or been assigned a defense attorney.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane from Charlotte to NY
Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Council wants to remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame
Subtropical Storm Debby forms in the Atlantic
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
On Tuesday, Wake Tech held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new campus in Research Triangle Park.
Show More
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs
Pregnant teen, unborn baby fatally shot in High Point
Family and friends gather to remember young mother killed in Durham
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
More News