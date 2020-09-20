Ocean overwash closes parts of NC Highway 12 along Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parts of Highway 12 are closed due to ocean overwash, NCDOT said Sunday.NC Highway 12 is closed in both directions from Rodanthe and Bonner Bridge. The road is expected to reopen by 7 p.m.The highway is also closed just south of the Ocracoke Ferry dock to just north of the Pony Pen beach area. That section is expected to reopen by 5 p.m.