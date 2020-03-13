abc11 troubleshooter

Ocean Spray to pay more than $5 million to settle claims of false advertising

By
Your morning juice choice could earn you some cash. If your go-to drink is Ocean Spray, you could have some money owed to you.

The company has agreed to pay $5.4 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that claims some of their juices are falsely advertised as containing no artificial flavors.

If you bought certain ocean spray products between January of 2011 through January 31 of 2020, you could get up to $1 purchased with up to 20 bottles allowed per household.

Customers had filed a class-action lawsuit saying that the products did contain an artificial flavor, a synthetically produced form of malic acid, a chemical used to produce a tart flavor. Ocean Spray has not admitted to any wrongdoing.

To see if you're eligible to file a claim click here. If you are eligible you can file a claim here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc11 troubleshootertroubleshooterconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
NC universities receive $165M to help with COVID-19 disruptions
Fraud scheme stole $2M from North Carolina seniors
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
Skip the stores, head directly to the source for toilet paper
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News