Off-duty Durham County deputy arrested for DWI

A former deputy with the Durham County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after he was allegedly caught driving under the influence.According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Joshua Holland was arrested Monday for speeding in Orange County.Officials said Holland was driving erratically and going roughly 101 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.He was charged with DWI, speeding, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane control.Records show the deputy was off-duty during the incident.As of Wednesday, Holland is no longer an employee of the Durham County Sheriff's Office.