Off-duty Durham County deputy injured when multiple shots fired into vehicle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham County deputy was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries after multiple shots were fired into the deputy's vehicle on Saturday morning.

Authorities tell ABC11 Durham EMS responded to an incident at the intersection of N. Mineral Springs Road and Stallings Road just before 10:20 a.m.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said the off-duty deputy was traveling in his own vehicle when a silver sedan with an unknown amount of occupants fired several shots into the deputy's car.

Authorities blocked the intersection of N. Mineral Springs Road and Stallings Road as well as portions of Junction and Ross roads.

There are no details on the shooting suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
