Off-duty Greenville officer fatally shoots shoplifting suspect

GREENVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The Greenville Police Department said an off-duty officer shot and killed a shoplifting suspect Tuesday at a sporting goods store.

A news release from Greenville police sent to local media outlets said the officer was shopping at the Academy Sports + Outdoors store on Memorial Drive about 3:30 p.m. when another shopper told him about a shoplifter.

The news release said the officer confronted the alleged shoplifter outside of the store, identified himself and displayed his credentials. The man tried to attack the officer with a knife before the officer drew his weapon and shot the suspect.

Police Chief Mark Holtzman said the suspect, described as a 35-year-old man, died at the scene. The identities of the officer and suspect were withheld.

Holtzman has asked the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to conduct the primary investigation, and Greenville police will look into the incident as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shopliftingofficer-involved shootingnorth carolina newsGreenvilleNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News