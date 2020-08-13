Durham police investigating after off-duty Morrisville officer fires at occupied vehicle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after an off-duty Morrisville police officer shot at another occupied vehicle in Durham on Monday evening.Both Durham and Morrisville police responded to the scene after Master Officer B. Hunter, with the Morrisville Police Department, fired his personal firearm in the direction of another occupied vehicle. No injuries were reported.The Morrisville Police Department did not disclose any more details on the incident."The Morrisville Police Department is committed to conducting an unbiased and thorough internal investigation," Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews wrote in a statement. "We are thankful that this unfortunate incident did not result in injuries or loss of life."Morrisville police said Hunter has since been placed on administrative leave with pay pending as an internal investigation is underway. Hunter joined the police department Aug. 13, 2018.A Durham Police spokesperson told ABC11 that this remains an active investigation and there were no further details at this time.