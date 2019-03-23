Uncategorized

Off-duty police officer shot in 'devastating incident': Official

By WIL CRUZ
An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot early Saturday, an official with the department tweeted.

The department's chief communications officer tweeted that the officer was shot about 3:30 a.m. local time.

The spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, called it a "devastating incident."

Guglielmi said the shooting happened in the 700 block of N. Clark, and that "people of interest" were being questioned.

Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio is going to Northwestern Hospital, Guglielmi said in the tweet; it was not immediately clear if the officer had been taken to that hospital.

A news conference would "occur soon," the tweet said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
