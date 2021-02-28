police officer killed

Off-duty Virginia police officer killed in weekend hit-and-run

Captain Donald Lambert, Jr. (Henrico County Police)

HENRICO, Va -- Police in a Virginia county say one of its off-duty captains was a pedestrian who was killed during a hit-and-run crash this weekend.

The Henrico County Police Department says Capt. Donald Lambert Jr. died at the scene of Saturday morning's collision near the county's municipal airport.


Officers from several sheriff's departments and the Virginia State Police conducted air and ground searches looking for the vehicle involved. No arrests had been announced as of Sunday.

Lambert served with Henrico police for 33 years and was captain of the department's Special Operations group.


