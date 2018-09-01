Officer and suspect ID'd in Tarboro officer-involved shooting

A man died following an officer-involved shooting in Tarboro on Aug. 28.Officers were called to the 3500 block of Main Street just before 8:30 p.m. after reports of a burglary.Police said when they arrived, they were confronted by a man near the back door of the home.After a brief encounter, Officer Bryan Baker, a 14-year veteran of law enforcement, was faced with a threat and shot the man.Officers responded to the shooting and first aid was performed on the man until the Edgecombe County Rescue Squad and the Tarboro Fire Department arrived to take over.The suspect was then transported to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital and later flown to Vidant Pitt Hospital where he died from his injuries.The man has been identified as 37-year-old Sebastian Siney Chamale.The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident; the police department is investigating as well.