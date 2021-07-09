Durham police officer arrested on charges of kidnapping, sexual misconduct

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham police officer was arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual misconduct.Apex Police Department charged 35-year-old Joseph Daniels with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual offense and sexual battery in connection to a crime that happened June 16.Daniels turned himself in on Thursday, July 8. He was booked and then released on a $75,000 bond."This is an active, ongoing investigation, and we are not releasing any further details at this time. The Durham Police Department will continue to work with the Apex Police Department on this investigation," said Durham Police Department Interim Chief Shari Montgomery.Daniels joined DPD in 2011. He was most recently assigned to the Organized Crime Division.After his arrest, he was placed on administrative duty with pay.