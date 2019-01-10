"Officer Down!": 9-1-1 traffic released from night Raleigh officer is shot

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a call no one in law enforcement wants to hear.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
It's a call no one in law enforcement wants to hear.

"We need ALL UNITS NOW. SHOT IN THE NECK! OFFICER DOWN!"

Raleigh Police released the radio traffic from Wednesday night's shooting that paints a picture of what happened before and after Officer Charles Ainsworth was shot.

As soon as he was shot, officers converged on the scene in Southwest Raleigh and did what they could to help their injured brother while searching for the suspect.

"Go toward Deboy! Go toward Deboy!" one officer said, as he radioed for Fire and EMS to come to the area around Deboy Street. "I got one here on the ground. Someone stand here with me!"

Officers also are heard broadcasting a description of the suspect of Cedric Kearney over the radio--the man now charged with attempted murder and assault on two law enforcement officers.

Officer Charles Ainsworth and other Raleigh officers were trying to stop a car that had been stolen in a recent car jacking. Officers were arresting another suspect, Antonio Fletcher, while Kearney ran and shot at officers.

An intense pursuit followed.

"We need units on Schaub as well if he backtracks this way! We need units on Schaub and we might as well get some on 440 as well."

Officers eventually found Kearney hiding in a shed on Wendy Lane but they had to keep the neighborhood locked down for several hours.

"If you have pedestrians coming out of their homes or citizens coming out of their homes, please direct them back into their homes," one officer says. "Pleas don't let them come out and walk around."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingcrime911 callRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What we know: 4 arrests made following shooting of Raleigh officer
TIMELINE: What happened in moments before Raleigh officer was shot
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
Want to work at the NC General Assembly? Here's how much the staff makes
Fayetteville police looking for person who shot, killed a man
After tense relations with RPD, community advocates respond to officer shooting
Officials believe 'pressure fluctuation' causes 5 water main breaks in Cary
Dog bites two fingers off Cumberland County man
Show More
Dollar stretching tips for federal workers without a paycheck
How FEMA meals meant for hurricane victims ended up on Craigslist
Former Cary police officer reflects on being shot nearly 20 years later
Police: Wis. teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive
Fayetteville mom fights for coast guard funding amid government shutdown
More News