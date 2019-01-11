Personalize your weather by entering a location.
'Officer down:' 911 traffic released from night Raleigh officer is shot
It's a call no one in law enforcement wants to hear.
WTVD
By
Josh Chapin
Friday, January 11, 2019 04:51AM
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
It's a call no one in law enforcement wants to hear.
"We need all units now. Shot in the neck! Officer down!"
Raleigh police released the radio traffic from Wednesday night's shooting
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
