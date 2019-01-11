'Officer down:' 911 traffic released from night Raleigh officer is shot

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a call no one in law enforcement wants to hear.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
It's a call no one in law enforcement wants to hear.

"We need all units now. Shot in the neck! Officer down!"

Raleigh police released the radio traffic from Wednesday night's shooting
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crime911 callpolice officer shotRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What we know: 4 arrests made following shooting of Raleigh officer
TIMELINE: What happened in moments before Raleigh officer was shot
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
Want to work at the NC General Assembly? Here's how much the staff makes
Police: Wis. teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive
Fayetteville police looking for person who shot, killed a man
Officials believe 'pressure fluctuation' causes 5 water main breaks in Cary
After tense relations with RPD, community advocates respond to officer shooting
Show More
Dog bites two fingers off Cumberland County man
Dollar stretching tips for federal workers without a paycheck
How FEMA meals meant for hurricane victims ended up on Craigslist
Former Cary police officer reflects on being shot nearly 20 years later
Fayetteville mom fights for coast guard funding amid government shutdown
More News