VIDEO: Officer impersonator accidentally pulls over real cop in California

UPLAND, Calif. -- Video released Thursday shows a traffic stop where police said a fake cop tried to pull over a real cop in Upland, California.
Authorities said 23-year-old Imroj Singh flipped on the red and blue lights on his Jeep Wrangler while unknowingly trying to stop a detective who was in an unmarked car.
The detective realized the man wasn't an officer and put on his real lights and sirens.
The Jeep sped off but eventually stopped and the driver got out.
Singh was arrested and charged.
