Police officer injured during hit-and-run off Copper Leaf Parkway in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after an officer was injured during a hit-and-run in Durham.

The incident took place around 11:45 a.m. when the officer was in the 2000 block of Copper Leaf Parkway, on reports of a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release, the officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle parked at an apartment complex. As he was confirming it was stolen, a man came out of an apartment and got inside.

When the officer approached the vehicle and attempted to remove the driver, he drove away, briefly dragging the investigator.

The officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

This case is still under investigation. No further details are available at this time.

