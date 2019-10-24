One person dead, one injured in officer-involved shooting at Greenville Aldi store

Officer-involved shooting at Aldi, 4515 E. 10th Street. Stay clear of area. More details to be released soon. — Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) October 24, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and another injured in an officer-involved shooting at a Greenville grocery store on Thursday afternoon.The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the Aldi at 4515 E. 10th Street. Greenville police said officers responded to a call about a man "being aggressive toward customers" in the parking lot.Police tweeted that the officer approached the parking lot and "encountered the subject with a gun."They said two people were shot and one of them died. The officer was not physically injured but is being evaluated.Authorities have recovered a weapon.The public is being asked to avoid the area.The SBI is investigating.