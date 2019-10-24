shooting

One person dead, one injured in officer-involved shooting at Greenville Aldi store

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and another injured in an officer-involved shooting at a Greenville grocery store on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the Aldi at 4515 E. 10th Street. Greenville police said officers responded to a call about a man "being aggressive toward customers" in the parking lot.

Police tweeted that the officer approached the parking lot and "encountered the subject with a gun."

They said two people were shot and one of them died. The officer was not physically injured but is being evaluated.



Authorities have recovered a weapon.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The SBI is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenvillencofficer involved shootingshootingman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot
Police seek info from video after 7-year-old injured in shooting
New Emmett Till marker dedicated to replace vandalized sign
11-month-old shot in Philadelphia, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First flu-related death of the season reported in NC
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine festival, Halloween & Barktoberfest
This replica of Michael Myers' house from Halloween is in NC
Search on for armed and dangerous man after woman found dead in Fayetteville
Saving Grace animal rescue closing in on $100,000 goal
Raleigh based Zookies Cookies makes 2nd appearance on Shark Tank
Publix set to come to Clayton in 2020
Show More
Teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home
Congress grills Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over digital currency, political ads
Bull sharks moving into the sounds of North Carolina
Get in free at NC State Fair during Thursday food drive
GOP plan finds money for principal raises, not teachers
More TOP STORIES News