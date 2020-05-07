1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Graham during chase that started in Orange County

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Graham on Wednesday night after being chased by authorities.

The shooting stemmed from a vehicle chase that started in Orange County and ended at the intersection of W. Harden St. and N. Maple St. in Graham.

A release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office reported the person left their vehicle with a weapon when the pursuit ended around midnight. An Alamance County deputy and a Mebane police officer each fired their weapon, hitting the suspect and causing their death.

No officers were hurt. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave during an SBI investigation.
