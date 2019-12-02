u.s. & world

Officer shoots armed student at Milwaukee-area school

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A Wisconsin police chief says an officer shot an armed male student at a suburban Milwaukee high school after the suspect refused to disarm and pointed his gun at officers.

Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack says a student first warned the resource officer that a 17-year-old classmate had a gun at around 10:17 a.m. Monday. Jack says the resource officer went to the classroom to confront the student and get students in the room to safety.

Jack says Waukesha officers and sheriff's deputies soon arrived to de-escalate the situation but the suspect "continued to ignore officers' commands." Jack says the officer who shot the student is an 11-year veteran of the Waukesha police department.

Jack said the suspect is in stable condition. The police chief did not release additional information.
