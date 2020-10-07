George Floyd

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin released on bond in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail on Wednesday and was released from prison.

According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state's facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe. Floyd's death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world. Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes; Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting.

The other three officers previously posted bail amounts of $750,000 and have been free pending trial. Currently, all four men are scheduled to face trial together in March, but the judge is weighing a request to have them tried separately.

PREVIOUS STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotarace relationscaught on videogeorge floydu.s. & worldpolice officerrace in americapolice brutalitypolicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial
Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd
Raleigh police chief addresses use of tear gas, cost of Floyd protests in May
4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death blame one another
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No motive yet known in downtown Raleigh shooting
Groundbreaking ceremony held at Raleigh's Freedom Park
Hurricane Delta makes landfall as Category 2 storm
NC State Fair food event starts October 15
COVID-19 nurse donates her kidney to 18-month-old boy
Man accused in downtown Raleigh shooting held on $2M bond
'Deah Day' honors slain UNC students through free dental care
Show More
Army Reserve investigating Cal Cunningham amid scandal
Neighbors with rival signs have friendship despite differences
UNC sociologist receives 'Genius Grant'
LATEST: Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 for second day
Teachers upset as WCPSS board meets to discuss reopening plan
More TOP STORIES News