Officers clear scene after incident at Cary Chick-fil-A

Cary police
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers surrounded a Chick-fil-A in Cary after receiving an incident report Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to a Chick-fil-A at 1803 N. Harrison Avenue.

Cary police did not believe the person on scene to be a threat to the public.

As of 8:30 p.m., officers have cleared the scene.

There is no word if a suspect has been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
