Bodycam video captured the dramatic rescue by Chicago police of a man who fell into Lake Michigan.

CPD Sgt. Alex Silva, along with five other officers, recalled how they grabbed onto each other's belts to rescue a man from Lake Michigan who went into the water to save his dog.

A man fell into Lake Michigan when he was trying to rescue his dog, which slipped on the ice and fell into the freezing water.

Chicago police released bodycam video that shows the dramatic rescue of a man who fell into freezing Lake Michigan by five officers who created a "human chain."On Sunday, the officers grabbed onto each other's belts to rescue the 33-year-old man who had gone into the water to save his dog near Foster Beach."We didn't talk about it, we just kind of did it," said CPD Sgt. Alex Silva during a Monday press conference.A witness called 911 at about 1 p.m. saying that she thought someone was in the water. The man was able to rescued the dog -- a 19-pound American Eskimo mix puppy named Pika -- but it was more tricky for the man to get out as the shore wall was covered in ice."He was standing in water up to about chest high, but he was numb," Silva said. "He couldn't hold anything. He couldn't climb out. There was no way to climb out. It was sheer ice. We actually, if you watch the video, we're falling, just trying to get to the edge near the water. He could not have gotten out on his own."They crawled on their knees, then up over the ice ridge as 34-degree water splashed up against them."The challenging part of this was we were getting hit by waves. So I understand why he couldn't get out by himself," said Officer Brian Richards. "It was more slippery than just simple ice, it was constantly getting him by waves."The witness who called police gave the officers a leash. They threw it to the man who was able to grab it and hold on to be pulled out.The man was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital. His was treated and released, police said Monday.The dog -- which had its fur frozen when it was pulled from the water -- is also in good condition, police said.The man said it was the dog's first time at the beach. The dog got away from his owner and ran beyond the ice shelf when it fell into the water.The man, who wished to remain anonymous, released a statement Monday afternoon: