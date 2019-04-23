Sri Lanka bombings: Official calls Easter Sunday blasts that killed 300+ 'retaliation' for New Zealand mosque attacks

Some intelligence officers were aware of this incidence. Therefore there was a delay in action. What my father heard was also from an intelligence officer. Serious action need to be taken as to why this warning was ignored. I was in Badulla last night pic.twitter.com/ssJyItJF1x — Harin Fernando (@fernandoharin) April 21, 2019

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lanka's minister of defense said the Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 300 people were "carried out in retaliation" for attacks on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15.Ruwan Wijewardene made the comment to lawmakers in Parliament on Tuesday, without providing evidence or explaining where the information came from.He said the toll from coordinated bombings at churches, luxury hotels and other sites now stands at 321 people dead and 500 injured.On Monday ABC News learned that at least four Americans were among those killed.The government has blamed a local Islamist militant group for the attacks.As a state of emergency took effect Tuesday giving the Sri Lankan military war-time powers, police arrested 40 suspects, including the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers and the owner of a house where some of them lived.Sri Lanka's president gave the military a wider berth to detain and arrest suspects - powers that were used during the 26-year civil war but withdrawn when it ended in 2009.President Maithripala Sirisena has declared a day of mourning for Tuesday, a day after officials disclosed that warnings had been received weeks ago of the possibility of an attack by the radical Muslim group blamed for the bloodshed.Two government ministers have alluded to intelligence failures. Telecommunications Minister Harin Fernando tweeted, "Some intelligence officers were aware of this incidence. Therefore there was a delay in action. Serious action needs to be taken as to why this warning was ignored." He said his father had heard of the possibility of an attack as well and had warned him not to enter popular churches.Mano Ganeshan, the minister for national integration, said his ministry's security officers had been warned by their division about the possibility that two suicide bombers would target politicians.The police's Criminal Investigation Department, which is handling the investigation into the blasts, will look into those reports, Gunasekara said.Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said the attacks could have been thwarted."We placed our hands on our heads when we came to know that these deaths could have been avoided. Why this was not prevented?" he said.