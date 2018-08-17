A former Raleigh swim coach charged with child sex crimes made his first appearance in court Friday.Nicholas Walkotten, 32, of Garner, is charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child.The alleged offenses happened between June 1 and August 1, according to a warrant.The head coach of the Marlins of Raleigh swim team told ABC11 that Walkotten was with the team until two weeks ago -- when he was fired. He started with the team in 2015.In court Monday, the assistant DA said they have photographic evidence and a confession from Walkotten."We do have concerns about the amount of access he has had to other children," Wake County Assistant DA Katie Pomeroy.She added: "There is a text message chain between the victim and this defendant in which he does encourage her to delete a lot of their correspondence."Walkotten's bond was lowered slightly, from $2 million to $1.5 million.His mom flew in from Michigan to be in court Friday. Walkotten's wife was also there, with their 2-week-old baby.