Officials say there is photographic evidence of child sex crimes committed by Raleigh swim coach

A former Raleigh swim coach charged with child sex crimes made his first appearance in court.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A former Raleigh swim coach charged with child sex crimes made his first appearance in court Friday.

Nicholas Walkotten, 32, of Garner, is charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child.
The alleged offenses happened between June 1 and August 1, according to a warrant.

The head coach of the Marlins of Raleigh swim team told ABC11 that Walkotten was with the team until two weeks ago -- when he was fired. He started with the team in 2015.

In court Monday, the assistant DA said they have photographic evidence and a confession from Walkotten.

"We do have concerns about the amount of access he has had to other children," Wake County Assistant DA Katie Pomeroy.

She added: "There is a text message chain between the victim and this defendant in which he does encourage her to delete a lot of their correspondence."

Walkotten's bond was lowered slightly, from $2 million to $1.5 million.

His mom flew in from Michigan to be in court Friday. Walkotten's wife was also there, with their 2-week-old baby.
