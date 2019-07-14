fatal crash

19-year-old driver fell asleep before fatal U.S. 70 crash, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police say a 19-year-old man fell asleep while driving on US Hwy 70 and crashed into another car - killing the driver Sunday morning.

Clayton officials said Gavin Eugene Knight, 19, was driving on US Hwy 70 near Town Centre Blvd around 6 a.m. when he fell asleep and crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

Knight struck and killed 35-year-old Torey Vernell Rascoe, of Clayton, who was driving in a white Nissan.

Police say Rascoe was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Knight was transported to Johnston Health Medical Center with minor injuries. His breath test showed no alcohol in his system.

Knight is charged on citation for careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claytoncar crashfatal crashsleep
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Woman found dead in Smithfield stabbed multiple times, police say
Woman found dead linked to man killed in Johnston Co. chase, crash
Suspect dead after police chase, crash on US-70
10 killed in small plane crash at Dallas-area airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heat advisory in effect for parts of central NC
7/11 baby born at 7:11 p.m. on July 11 weighs 7 lbs., 11 oz.
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
1 dead in Cumberland County house fire
Teen killed, man hurt in Clayton drive-by shooting
Woman found dead in Goldsboro home after house fire
Powerful earthquakes strike in Indonesia and Australia
Show More
Robeson County parents charged with abusing, killing 1-year-old
7 tips for navigating Amazon Prime Day
SunFest draws crowds to Dix Park, boosts local businesses
Sea turtles break North Carolina nesting record
Tropical storm Barry rolls into Louisiana, drenches Gulf Coast
More TOP STORIES News