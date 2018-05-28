LUMBERTON, NC --A 15-year-old boy is dead after he drowned in a private pond, according to the Robeson County Medical Examiner's Office.
WPDE reports the incident happened Saturday afternoon at a pond off of Willoughby Road in Lumberton.
Officials said the boy was on a Boy Scout camping trip when the tragedy occurred.
Jonathan Widmark, CEO of the Cape Fear Council of the Boy Scouts of America, issued this statement:
"This is an extremely difficult time for our Scouting family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family, and we will support them in any way that we can."