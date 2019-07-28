robbery

Franklin County man charged with robbing Knightdale ABC store, officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Franklin County man was charged with robbing a Knightdale ABC store, officials said.

The Wake County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board said the robbery happened Saturday at the ABC store at 704 Money Court.

According to the officials, the robbery suspect left the scene in a tan Yukon SUV.

During the investigation, warrants were obtained for Bryan Keith Mullen, of Bunn.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office spotted Mullen in the Yukon around 10:30 p.m. that night.

Mullen was taken into custody without incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
knightdalebunnfranklin countywake countytheftrobberyalcohol
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Terrifying video: Masked robbers attack man outside his own home
Durham police seek leads in 2016 killing of Cesar Yanez Ortiz
3 teens, 6-year-old stole guns from Wilson store, police say
Owner of Durham produce stand seeking arrest of man who robbed him
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in Cape Fear River believed to be missing boater
NC-540 in Cary reopens following crash
Police investigating after body found in Raleigh
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Hundreds gather at Umstead Park to rally against expanded rock quarry
Man accused of faking own death in California faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
Show More
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Free books available for kids from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Raleigh man sentenced after taking inappropriate pictures of 1-year-old girl
Man dies after van crashes in Durham
More TOP STORIES News