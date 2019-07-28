Franklin County man charged with robbing Knightdale ABC store, officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Franklin County man was charged with robbing a Knightdale ABC store, officials said.The Wake County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board said the robbery happened Saturday at the ABC store at 704 Money Court.According to the officials, the robbery suspect left the scene in a tan Yukon SUV.During the investigation, warrants were obtained for Bryan Keith Mullen, of Bunn.The Franklin County Sheriff's Office spotted Mullen in the Yukon around 10:30 p.m. that night.Mullen was taken into custody without incident.